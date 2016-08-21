UPDATE: MCSO releases names of victims

On August 20, 2016, at approximately 4:45 pm, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17160 Jim Platt Road Citronelle, AL., on a homicide of (5) five confirmed deceased. Citronelle Police Department requested our assistance. Citronelle Police stated (Laneta Lester 5/17/92) arrived at their office earlier that afternoon, and informed them that her boyfriend (Derrick Dearman 9/29/88) had murdered multiple people at the address on Jim Platt Road. Citronelle Police responded to the location and verified her account. During the same time frame the suspect, Derrick Dearman, walked into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in and cooperate with authorities. Below is an account of the events that took place on August 20, 2016 based on interviews conducted by GCSO and MCSO of Derrick Dearman and Leneta Lester.

On August 19, 2016, Laneta Lester went to stay with a relative at 17160 Jim Platt Road, in an attempt to leave an abusive relationship with Derrick Dearman. At approximately 1:00 am on August 20th, someone inside the residence called 911 to report Dearman being on their property. Citronelle Police responded to the call, however Dearman left before Police arrived.

Between 1:15 am and daylight, Dearman returned to the residence on Jim Platt road. Dearman unlawfully entered the residence and attacked the victims while they were sleeping. Inside the home were (6) six adults and (1) one 3-month-old infant. Several weapons were discovered at the scene and may have been used as murder weapons.

Following the murders, Dearman forced Laneta and the 3-month-old infant (belonging to one of the murder victims) into a vehicle at the residence. All three drove to Mississippi to the home of Dearman’s father. Once they arrived, Dearman released Laneta and 3-month-old. Dearman and his father went to Green County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in. Laneta and 3-month-old went to Citronelle Police to give her account of the murders that took place earlier that morning.

Derrick Dearman will be charged with 6 counts of capitol murder. One of the victims, Chelsea Reed, was 5 months pregnant with a boy at the time of her death. District Attorney Ashley Rich has confirmed they will begin extradition process immediately.

Below are the victims.

1) Robert Lee Brown, 5/28/90

2) Chelsea Marie Reed, 9/30/93 (5 months pregnant)

3) Justin Kaleb Reed, 2/5/93

4) Joseph Adam Turner, 10/30/89

5) Shannon Melissa Randall, 11/4/80