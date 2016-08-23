Tuesday’s election results
Here are the results of Tuesday’s elections in Mobile and Washington counties and the City of Jackson as reported to the Call News.
Bayou La Batre
Mayor
Annette Johnson (I) (159)
Terry Downey (213)
Place 1
Ida Mae Coleman (I) (75)
J.C. Smith (289)
Place 2
Kimberlyn Barbour (Unopposed)
Place 3
George Ramires (I) (239)
Matthew “Dray” Place (125)
Place 4
Henry Barnes (238)
Phillip Clarke (72)
Place 5
Anna S. Bosarge (221)
Joshua Whitcomb (144)
Chickasaw
Mayor
Byron Pittman (I) (534)
Ross Naze (184)
Phillip Smither (129)
Place 1
Joseph Mickey Day (I) (292)
Fayette Corlett Jr. (298)
Sean S. Lowe (244)
Place 2
Henry Phillips (I) (410)
Katherine Abernathy (333)
Louretha Nicholson (104)
Place 3
Jennifer White (I) (582)
Jarrett Williams (223)
Place 4
Adam Bourne (I) (619)
Robert E. McFall Jr. (216)
Place 5
Eloise Clubbs (I) (160)
A.W. “Skeeter” Fillingim (267)
James “Jim” Hanson (421)
Citronelle
Mayor
Al McDonald (I) (490)
Jason Stringer (532)
Place 1
Warren Carter (I) (49)
David Ferrell (81)
Harold Mason (62)
Place 2
Connie Robinson (I) (Unopposed)
Place 3
James Landers (I) (105)
Loretta Presnell (184)
Place 4
Jeff Mason (I) (121)
Tom Rowell (110)
Place 5
Joe Beaty (I) (85)
Daniel Newberry (72)
Creola
Mayor
Bill Criswell (Unopposed)
Place 1
Lee Anne Greene (Unopposed)
Place 2
Curtis Heathcoe (I) (188)
Harold Martin (174)
Venus Davis (174)
Place 3
James O. Ivey (I) (251)
Ralph Walker (282)
Place 4
Tonya Moss (I) (308)
Tim Ryals (222)
Place 5
Mark Howell (I) (259)
Kendal Hadaway (278)
Dauphin Island
Mayor
Jeff Collier (I) (Unopposed)
Place 1
Gene Fox (Unopposed)
Place 2
Mary Thompson (I) (Unopposed)
Place 3
Erale Connell (226)
Woodrow Steiner (117)
Place 4
Shirley Robinson (I) (Unopposed)
Place 5
Clinton Collier (I) (Unopposed)
Jackson
Mayor
Paul South (1307)
Woodie Pugh (479)
District 1, Place 1
Eldridge Jackson (Unopposed)
District 1, Place 2
Jane James (I) (211)
Kedrick Bettis (135)
District 2, Place 1
Jeramy Allday (135)
Thaddeus Douglas (110)
Audra Raybon (410)
District 2, Place 2
Jimmy Atchison (Unopposed)District 3, Place 1
Dwight Goolsby (Unopposed)
District 3, Place 2
Daron Bolen (I) (498)
Wayne Graphton (269)
McIntosh
Mayor
Wilbert Dixon (86)
Bobby McKenzie Sr. (59)
Place 1
Roosevelt Adams Jr. (I) (86)
John C. Rockwell III (59)
Place 2
Randy Davidson (Unopposed)
Place 3
Norman Howard (90)
Stephen Ross (51)
Gary Steiner (4)
Place 4
Nancy Alston (Unopposed)
Place 5
Bruce Johnson Sr. (I) (92)
William Johnson (53)
Millry
Mayor
Clint Havard (103)
Daniel Beech (87)
District 1
Brandon Armstrong (I) (40)
Brian Connell (27)
Clint Elmore (21)
Stanton Hendry (28)
District 2
Marchella Mitchell (I) (45)
William Jones (I) (57)
Edward Poole (24)
Mt. Vernon
Mayor
James Adams (I) (122)
Jerry Lundy (176)
Terry WIlliams (195)
Place 1
Johnny Robinson (Unopposed)
Place 2
Jeanette McGaskill (I) (63)
Cecil E. Driskell (73)
Place 3
Roosevelt Dean (I) (40)
Brian Henderson (54)
Place 4
Gwendolyn Pugh (I) (36)
Jeffery Bolden Jr. (40)
Place 5
James Otis May (I) (66)
Clarence “Pete” White (20)
Saraland
Mayor
Howard Rubenstein (Unopposed)
Place 1
Joe McDonald (Unopposed)
Place 2
Newton Cromer (Unopposed)
Place 3
Wayne E. Biggs (Unopposed)
Place 4
Paul Stanley (I) (665)
L.M. Wilson (82)
Place 5
Dr. Veronica Hudson (Unopposed)
Satsuma
Mayor
Paul Joseph Murry (I) (344)
Tom Williams (790)
Mark Barlow (615)
Place 1
William “Bubba” Hamblin (305)
Randy Little (1306)
Christie Gurka (128)
Place 2
James “Mike” Butler (893)
E. L. “Bubba” Phillips (832)
Place 3
Jason Skelton (1152)
Pratt Monk (569)
Place 4
Allison Cross (916)
Pam O’Gwynn (817)
Place 5
Bill Black (I) (924)
Patric Howley (805)
Semmes
Mayor
Judy Hale (I) (187)
David Baker (359)
Place 1
Chase Farley (218)
Charles David Watts (311)
Place 2
Howard Smith (I) (271)
Tony Elbright (266)
Place 3
Lawrence Webb (I) (331)
Mark Davis (203)
Place 4
Renee Fransen (I) (209)
Terry Platt (322)
Place 5
Jerry Shirey (I) (301)
Tina Gaston Davis (233)