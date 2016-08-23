Tuesday’s election results

Staff Reports

Here are the results of Tuesday’s elections in Mobile and Washington counties and the City of Jackson as reported to the Call News.

Bayou La Batre

Mayor

Annette Johnson (I) (159)

Terry Downey (213)

Place 1

Ida Mae Coleman (I) (75)

J.C. Smith (289)

Place 2

Kimberlyn Barbour (Unopposed)

Place 3

George Ramires (I) (239)

Matthew “Dray” Place (125)

Place 4

Henry Barnes (238)

Phillip Clarke (72)

Place 5

Anna S. Bosarge (221)

Joshua Whitcomb (144)

Chickasaw

Mayor

Byron Pittman (I) (534)

Ross Naze (184)

Phillip Smither (129)

Place 1

Joseph Mickey Day (I) (292)

Fayette Corlett Jr. (298)

Sean S. Lowe (244)

Place 2

Henry Phillips (I) (410)

Katherine Abernathy (333)

Louretha Nicholson (104)

Place 3

Jennifer White (I) (582)

Jarrett Williams (223)

Place 4

Adam Bourne (I) (619)

Robert E. McFall Jr. (216)

Place 5

Eloise Clubbs (I) (160)

A.W. “Skeeter” Fillingim (267)

James “Jim” Hanson (421)

Citronelle

Mayor

Al McDonald (I) (490)

Jason Stringer (532)

Place 1

Warren Carter (I) (49)

David Ferrell (81)

Harold Mason (62)

Place 2

Connie Robinson (I) (Unopposed)

Place 3

James Landers (I) (105)

Loretta Presnell (184)

Place 4

Jeff Mason (I) (121)

Tom Rowell (110)

Place 5

Joe Beaty (I) (85)

Daniel Newberry (72)

Creola

Mayor

Bill Criswell (Unopposed)

Place 1

Lee Anne Greene (Unopposed)

Place 2

Curtis Heathcoe (I) (188)

Harold Martin (174)

Venus Davis (174)

Place 3

James O. Ivey (I) (251)

Ralph Walker (282)

Place 4

Tonya Moss (I) (308)

Tim Ryals (222)

Place 5

Mark Howell (I) (259)

Kendal Hadaway (278)

Dauphin Island

Mayor

Jeff Collier (I) (Unopposed)

Place 1

Gene Fox (Unopposed)

Place 2

Mary Thompson (I) (Unopposed)

Place 3

Erale Connell (226)

Woodrow Steiner (117)

Place 4

Shirley Robinson (I) (Unopposed)

Place 5

Clinton Collier (I) (Unopposed)

Jackson

Mayor

Paul South (1307)

Woodie Pugh (479)

District 1, Place 1

Eldridge Jackson (Unopposed)

District 1, Place 2

Jane James (I) (211)

Kedrick Bettis (135)

District 2, Place 1

Jeramy Allday (135)

Thaddeus Douglas (110)

Audra Raybon (410)

District 2, Place 2

Jimmy Atchison (Unopposed)District 3, Place 1

Dwight Goolsby (Unopposed)

District 3, Place 2

Daron Bolen (I) (498)

Wayne Graphton (269)

McIntosh

Mayor

Wilbert Dixon (86)

Bobby McKenzie Sr. (59)

Place 1

Roosevelt Adams Jr. (I) (86)

John C. Rockwell III (59)

Place 2

Randy Davidson (Unopposed)

Place 3

Norman Howard (90)

Stephen Ross (51)

Gary Steiner (4)

Place 4

Nancy Alston (Unopposed)

Place 5

Bruce Johnson Sr. (I) (92)

William Johnson (53)

Millry

Mayor

Clint Havard (103)

Daniel Beech (87)

District 1

Brandon Armstrong (I) (40)

Brian Connell (27)

Clint Elmore (21)

Stanton Hendry (28)

District 2

Marchella Mitchell (I) (45)

William Jones (I) (57)

Edward Poole (24)

Mt. Vernon

Mayor

James Adams (I) (122)

Jerry Lundy (176)

Terry WIlliams (195)

Place 1

Johnny Robinson (Unopposed)

Place 2

Jeanette McGaskill (I) (63)

Cecil E. Driskell (73)

Place 3

Roosevelt Dean (I) (40)

Brian Henderson (54)

Place 4

Gwendolyn Pugh (I) (36)

Jeffery Bolden Jr. (40)

Place 5

James Otis May (I) (66)

Clarence “Pete” White (20)

Saraland

Mayor

Howard Rubenstein (Unopposed)

Place 1

Joe McDonald (Unopposed)

Place 2

Newton Cromer (Unopposed)

Place 3

Wayne E. Biggs (Unopposed)

Place 4

Paul Stanley (I) (665)

L.M. Wilson (82)

Place 5

Dr. Veronica Hudson (Unopposed)

Satsuma

Mayor

Paul Joseph Murry (I) (344)

Tom Williams (790)

Mark Barlow (615)

Place 1

William “Bubba” Hamblin (305)

Randy Little (1306)

Christie Gurka (128)

Place 2

James “Mike” Butler (893)

E. L. “Bubba” Phillips (832)

Place 3

Jason Skelton (1152)

Pratt Monk (569)

Place 4

Allison Cross (916)

Pam O’Gwynn (817)

Place 5

Bill Black (I) (924)

Patric Howley (805)

Semmes

Mayor

Judy Hale (I) (187)

David Baker (359)

Place 1

Chase Farley (218)

Charles David Watts (311)

Place 2

Howard Smith (I) (271)

Tony Elbright (266)

Place 3

Lawrence Webb (I) (331)

Mark Davis (203)

Place 4

Renee Fransen (I) (209)

Terry Platt (322)

Place 5

Jerry Shirey (I) (301)

Tina Gaston Davis (233)