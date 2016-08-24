Arrest is made in Johnny Lane shooting

STAFF REPORT

The Chickasaw Police Department arrested Sean Christopher Crimmins on Tuesday and charged him with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery associated with the recent shooting of attorney Johnny Lane.

According to Police Chief Chris McLean, Crimmins was arrested on a traffic stop in the city of Chickasaw and later transported to the Mobile County Metro Jail without incident, according to a press release issued by the Chickasaw Police Department.

Crimmins was a roommate of Lane’s and prior to the shooting, and according to the press release, Lane discovered the suspect was allegedly stealing money from his wallet. A verbal argument between the men ensued in the predawn hours of June 27. During the argument, Lane told authorities, Crimmins shot him once in the stomach.

Lane, a long-time resident of Chickasaw who has a law practice in Saraland, remains in an area hospital recovering from his injuries.

