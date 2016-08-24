Dearman says drug use led him to commit murders

By WILLIE GRAY

Nearly a week-long run of illegal drug use is what mass murder suspect Derrick Ryan Dearman says drove him to kill five people and one unborn child.

Dearman, 27, of 108 Waynes Avenue in Leakesville, Miss., told law enforcement officers he had been using methamphetamines for several days prior to entering a home near Citronelle on Aug. 21 to kill five family members and kidnap his girlfriend and the three-month-old child of one of his victims.

Throughout the 200-plus years the City of Citronelle has been in place, its citizens have seen their fair share of tragedies and heart-wrenching situations. Although there are notes in the city’s history books of tragic events of untimely deaths and natural disasters, nothing could have prepared the citizens of Citronelle for the news of the family’s deaths when it broke Saturday afternoon.

The crime Dearman has confessed to is ranked as one of the most gruesome murders in Alabama history, thrusting Citronelle into the national spotlight. According to Mobile County court records, Dearman is being held without bond and will soon make his first court appearance in Mobile County District Court.

Dearman is accused of using an axe and a handgun to kill five adults and one unborn child as they slept in the home of Shannon Melissa Randall, 36, and Joseph Adam Turner, 27, located on Jim Platt Road, approximately eight miles outside of the city.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims in the case as being Randall and Turner plus three other family members who were living with the couple — Randall’s brother, Robert Lee Brown, 26; the couple’s 22-year-old niece, Chelsea Marie Randall Reed, who was five months pregnant; and her husband, Justin Kaleb Reed, 23.

