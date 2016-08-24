Mount Vernon election results now official

STAFF REPORT

The official voting results from Mount Vernon’s Aug. 23 election have been released, including absentee votes, and it created a change in the unofficial tally in the District 4 race between Gwendolyn Pugh and Jeffrey Bolden Jr.

Bolden won the District 4 seat by four votes, 40-36, over Pugh. He trailed 36-34 in regular voting, but a 6-0 edge in absentee votes, pushed Bolden to the victory.

A runoff election will be required in the mayor’s race. Terry L. Williams received the most votes in the three-person race with 195, while Jerry Lundy will face Williams in the runoff, having received 176 total votes. James Adams finished with 122 votes.

In the District 2 race, Cecil E. Driskell defeated Jeanette McGaskill 73-63. In District 3, Brian Keith Henderson defeated Roosevelt Dean 54-40. James May easily won the District 5 race over Clarence “Pete” White, winning by a 66-20 margin.