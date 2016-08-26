Saraland PD arrest Citronelle man

Press Release

On August 26, 2016, members of the Saraland Police Department Narcotics Unit, along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in Citronelle, AL. Officers located ICE methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. Currency. Jason Tyler Reed (22) from Citronelle, AL, was arrested on the charges of with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 1st degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Reed was transported and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail.