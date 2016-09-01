Mobile City Council delays discussion of police jurisdiction

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday, by a 6-1 margin, decided to lay over for another week discussion on rolling back its police jurisdiction from three miles to one and a half miles in order for county officials and the public to gain a better understanding of what to expect if the jurisdiction is rolled back.

The idea behind the rollback of the police jurisdiction is to provide city-based resources for the city. That will allow for better, quicker services of the city when it is not providing those services in the county.

Councilman Joel Daves was the only council member to vote against the delay.

“I felt that it was the correct thing to do for our citizens,” Daves told the Call News.“There was nothing to be gained by holding it over. The only thing that it would do is to create the impression that there were some conditions which we would not agree to withdraw from the police jurisdiction.

“As far as I was concerned, there were no such conditions. I felt that it was in the best interest of the city and county to make it absolutely clear that we were withdrawing from the police jurisdiction, and then the representatives from the city and the county could work out the details of how we do that.”

During the council’s work session, initial plans were to layover for two weeks amending Article 1, Section 1.2 of the city code to reduce the police jurisdiction. City Council President Gina Gregory said the two-week layover was for attorneys for the city and county to work on memorandums of understanding.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson encouraged council members to go ahead and vote on the matter.

“The delay gains nothing for us,” he said. “It puts the county in a position that if they don’t like the MOU (memorandum of understanding) it may not be satisfied. I don’t think kicking the can down the road benefits the city.”

After a spirited discussion, councilman John Williams suggested the matter be held over for a week and if it was not resolved, hold it over for another week. The proposal was approved.

The city council also re-allocated $3,320,000 from the Capital Project, City’s Share-Economic Development Incentives in the Capital Improvements Fund to a Grant Fund TIGER grant.

Money from this grant will transform the Broad Street Corridor as well as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue area. There will be reconfiguration of streets as well as new shrubbery and bicycle paths.

Councilman Levon Manzie, whose district is affected by the grant, said passage of the re-allocation was a game changer.

“It’s going to be transformative for Broad Street, for the MLK area, the Down the Bay Area, and Oakleigh,” he said. “There will be so many communities that will be touched by the impact of this grant. We went after it three times, and we finally secured it, and we just look forward to seeing it implemented and seeing the transformation it going to bring tangentially to our communities.”

The city council also: