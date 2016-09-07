Court documents reveal details of Dearman’s nightmare killings

By WILLIE GRAY

williegray@thecallnews.com

Nearly two weeks after being charged with six counts of capital murder, Derrick Dearman entered a not guilty plea in Mobile County’s district court.

Robert Brown, the father of one of the victims, was present for the hearing and said Dearman didn’t make eye contact with him or any of the other family members of the victims.

“He wouldn’t look at me and I’m not sure I wanted him to,” Brown said. “He glanced back at his daddy and some others, but he didn’t look at us.”

Dearman will appear in Mobile County Circuit Court in Rick Stout’s courtroom on Oct. 17 for a preliminary hearing. At that time the state is expected to present the evidence in the case that has mounted against Dearman.

Brown said he will be seated in the courtroom when Dearman appears before Stout.

“I plan to be in the courtroom every time he goes before a judge for anything,” Brown said. “He took everything from our family and destroyed his. I want to be there every time he has to go to court.”

Despite having entered a not guilty plea in Mobile County district court last week, Dearman has reportedly confessed to more than one officer that he is responsible for the deaths of five family members and an unborn child in Citronelle. Some of the latest court documents, which were filed last week, detail his actions during the hours leading up to one of Alabama’s most vicious murders.

One of the details noted in the documents include Dearman saying he used the highly potent form of methamphetamine commonly referred to as ice just moments before he launched his devilish act.

