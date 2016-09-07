House where murders took place burns to ground

By WILLIE GRAY

Reminders of the gruesome murder scene in Citronelle that rocked the state two weeks ago have taken a new twist as the house where Derrick Dearman is accused of killing five adults and one unborn child burned to the ground over the weekend.

Citronelle firemen and emergency responders were called to the small, woodframe home on Jim Platt Road shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Arriving at the scene, firemen found themselves nearly helpless due to the extent of the fire’s damage. The blaze had consumed the structure, leaving only a small amount of lumber and materials that were still burning when firemen arrived. But within a matter of minutes they too seemed to burn themselves out.

Following the discovery of the bodies on Aug. 20, the property, which is located at the end of a winding, private dirt drive off Jim Platt Road, west of Citronelle, became the scene of an investigation that carried over for days and now weeks. Because of the nightmarish event, which left family members in a state of disbelief and sorrow, rumors quickly began circulating through the community that the home would likely be burned in an effort for family members and friends to forget about the horrors that occurred there. At least one family member has said he was saddened to hear the house had been burned and wants those responsible for the burning to be held accountable.

“I just really hate that someone did that (burn the house),” said Robert Brown, father of Robert Lee Brown, who was one of the murder victims. “We are not sure if the investigators had gotten everything out of the house as far as evidence that they could use. I really didn’t have a problem with anyone burning the house, but I think they should have waited for at least six months to make sure the investigators had collected everything they could. I think someone needs to be held accountable for burning it if there was more evidence in the house.”

