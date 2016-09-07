Mobile City Council delays vote on police jurisdiction

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — It will be at least another week before the Mobile City Council votes on whether or not to shrink its police jurisdiction from three miles to one-and-a-half miles after a 4-3 vote by council members.

In addition, the amendment to amend the city’s code to allow the city to reduce the police jurisdiction failed to get the necessary votes.

Also, an ordinance sponsored by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson to enter into a contract to provide police and fire service in certain areas of Mobile County outside the corporate limits and police jurisdiction was also laid over for a week.

The amendment to reduce the police jurisdiction, which would take effect Jan.1, 2017, would shrink the present police jurisdiction in order to provide a faster response time for police and firemen to respond to calls inside the city limits. The vote for that amendment failed 4-2, with Councilman Levon Manzie abstaining. The vote for the layover failed 4-3.

Stimpson indicated he would bring the matter back to the city council next week.

“We’re going to keep on with this,” he said. “It’s absolutely mandatory that (we do this), and people who think we’re not going to save any money, why is it that the Sheriff’s Department is going to have to hire 26 more people, and all these fire districts are going to pick it up? It will not only help us save money, but it will also help better serve our citizens that live inside the city limits. For me, it’s an elementary issue.”

Stimpson said the proposal will be identical to the one that was originally issued, unless something better comes along.

City Councilman Joel Daves, who voted in favor of having the city council voting in favor of the amendment to shrink the police jurisdiction, expressed his disappointment.

“I’m very disappointed that we’re not going to improve the police and fire protection for our citizens,” he said.

Daves also said during the city council’s work session that any further delay in passing the amendment would eventually kill it.

“The only reason to hold this over is for the county to tell us what to do,” he said. “Their interests are different than our interests. I don’t think we need to delay any further (in passing the amendment).”

But Councilwoman Bess Rich, who wanted to look at Memorandums of Understanding drafted outlining what the city and the county were going to do once the police jurisdiction was reduced, said a layover would help because it would give both parties a chance to study the matter further.

“I was always in favor of rolling back the time because I don’t look at money, but I look at better response times,” she said. “I studied the city’s response times, and they’re not very good out west.”

Meanwhile, Mobile Police Chief James Barber said until a vote comes down to scale back the police jurisdiction, it will be business as usual.

“The police department and the fire department are prepared to handle it either way (the council votes),” he said. “Currently, we’re doing full service within the jurisdiction. We’re handling all calls as well as all the wrecks that occur in the jurisdiction, and we’ll continue to do that even if they decide to roll back the jurisdiction, at which time the Sheriff’s Department and State Troopers are capable of taking it over.”