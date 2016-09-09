Chickasaw picks up 2A, Region 1 win over St. Luke’s

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

CHICKASAW — Friday night’s Class 2A, Region 1 matchup between Chickasaw and St. Luke’s came down to which team could run the football the best, and the Chieftains proved to be that team, collecting a 25-19 win over the Wildcats.

The Chieftains improved to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in Class 2A, Region 1 play. St. Luke’s drops to 1-2 on the season, with an 0-1 record in region play.

Ben Sotelo scored the game’s first points on a 44-yard run on the fifth play of the game, giving St. Luke’s an early 7-0 lead. Chickasaw later responded near the end of the opening quarter on a 12-yard run by quarterback Johnathan Nicholson.

St. Luke’s added a 1-yard scoring run by Jermaine Brown to start the second quarter.

Just when it seemed as if St. Luke’s had seized the momentum, the Wildcats kicked the ball off to A.J. Phillips, who returned the kick for 77 yards. After holding the Wildcats in check for the remainder of the quarter, Nicholson connected with Phillips on a 21-yard TD pass just seconds before halftime.

Michael Winston tried to bring the Wildcats back in position to steal the game with a 3-yard run in the third quarter, but Phillips made sure the Chieftains’ lead remained safe by responding with a 45-yard TD run in the same quarter, giving the Chieftains a 25-19 lead that would stand until the final whistle.

Chickasaw is off next week but plays at Cottage Hill Christian on Sept. 23. St. Luke’s entertains Southern Choctaw next week.