Citronelle holds off Leroy for 35-24 win

By WILLIE GRAY

CITRONELLE — Citronelle’s Wildcats held off a late charge by the Leroy Bears to claim a 35-24 victory Friday night.

The Wildcats used a pounding ground attack to control the game. Their rushing attack was led by senior quarterback Ryan Bruner who carried the ball 18 times for 195 yards, including touchdowns of 37, 9 and 2 yards. While the Wildcats did not attempt many passes, Bruner closed the night 3 of 5 for 54 yards, one interception and a 37-yards scoring throw.

Citronelle first took the lead with just more than two minutes remaining in the first quarter when Bruner scored from 37 yards out, then added a 9-yard scoring run in the second for a 14-0 lead. Just as the Citronelle defense appeared to be on its way to a shutout for the half, Leroy scored in the waning moments to make the score 14-6 at the break.

After extending the lead to 35-12 two minutes into the fourth, Leroy surged in the final minutes to score back-to-back touchdowns for the final score.

Citronelle, 2-1 overall and 0-1 in Class 5A, Region 1 play, has now matched its win total of last season. The Wildcats play at Faith Academy next week. Leroy, 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 2A, Region 1, entertains Choctaw County next week.