Harper’s big game leads way in B.C. Rain victory
By ARTHUR L. MACK
Staff Writer
Keyshawn Harper rushed 36 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns as B.C. Rain defeated Gulf Shores 42-24 in Class 6A, Region 1 action in Gulf Shores on Friday night.
Harper scored twice in the second quarter and twice in the fourth as the Red Raiders improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. Rain quarterback Cliff Powell completed 9 of 15 passes for 96 yards, a touchdown and an interception and also added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Rain hosts Blount next Friday night at Trimmier Park.