Millry crushes J.F. Shields 73-0

By JIMMY BOONE

MILLRY — Millry struck fast, and struck often as it took a 73-0 win over visiting J.F. Shields Friday night. After not moving the ball, Shields attempted a punt, but the fierce Wildcats swarmed the punter and took him down at the Panthers’ 14-yard line. On first down, Emmanuel Mitchel ran through the Shields defense to score. And the rout was on.

On the next drive the defense stopped Shields again, and after a punt the Wildcats took over on the Panthers’ 39. Quarterback Michael Manual took the snap and ran the 39 yards for the second Wildcats’ score. On the next drive, Shields’ quarterback attempted a pass on third down, but Trey Lewis nabbed the ball and returned it to the Panthers 44. Brandon Holston came in at quarterback for Millry and on first down threw a strike to Lewis who then scampered for another Wildcat touchdown.

That’s how the game went from start to finish. Millry led 32-0 at the end of the first period and 46-0 at halftime.

The win moves Millry to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the region. Next week they travel to Marengo for another big region game. J.F. Shields is now 0-3 for the year.