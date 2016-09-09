Mobile Christian gets past Bayside Academy

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Jordan Graddy had a big game, collecting more than 200 total yards, including more than 120 return yards, in leading Mobile Christian to a 34-12 victory over Bayside Academy in a Class 3A, Region 1 game Friday night.

Graddy had two touchdowns, including a 52-yard punt return for a score late in the second period that gave the Leopards the lead for good. Graddy received help from Troy Young, who had 10 carries for 90 yards and a score, but played sparingly because of a recurring problem with cramps. Quarterback Cam Horne threw for three touchdowns.

Mobile Christian, which outscored its season-opening opponent but later had to forfeit the win per AHSAA rules for playing an ineligible player, is now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play. Bayside Academy is 2-2 and 1-1. Mobile Christian plays at T.R. Miller next week, while Bayside hosts Excel.