No. 4 UMS-Wright stops No. 2-ranked Andalusia

By DARRON PATTERSON

MOBILE — Michael Matthews carried 27 times for 122 yards and a touchdown, and No. 4-ranked UMS-Wright’s defense twice turned Andalusia away inside the 10-yard line for a hard-fought 14-7 victory at Cooper Stadium Friday night.

Matthews’ 2-yard run on a gutsy fourth-and-2 call at his own 43 with 55 seconds left sealed the win for UMS, now 3-1, overall and 2-0 in Class 4A, Region 1.

Andalusia, ranked No. 2 heading into the game, fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region play.

After a scoreless first quarter, Andalusia struck gold when Antonio Gurley ran in from seven yards out and Chia Wain’s PAT was good for a 7-0 lead. But that only seemed to fire up UMS as it answered with a lightning-quick, two-play, 57-yard drive, capped by quarterback Tanner Allen’s 38-yard TD run. William Percy’s point after was good to tie it at 7-all with 9:50 left in the half.

UMS made it 14-7 just before halftime on a 29-yard TD pass from Allen to Matthews with 3:42 left, then turned Andalusia away with only seconds to go before halftime when Jack Pugh recovered Zackari Woods fumble at the UMS 13.

UMS next plays at Satsuma, while Andalusia entertains Escambia County.