Satsuma picks up region win over W.S. Neal

Satsuma's Anthony Springfield runs upfield behind his blocker against WS Neal Friday night. (Photo by John O'Dell)

By TOMMY HICKS

Satsuma picked up its first win over W.S. Neal in three tries all time Friday night, claiming a 29-12 victory on its home field. It also gave the Gators a winning start in Class 4A, Region 1 play.

The Gators, 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 1, used some razzle-dazzle for their first score, quarterback Andrew Barfoot throwing a lateral to Nick Abernathy who threw downfield to a wide open Anthony Springfield for a 60-yard score in the first period. They came back late in the period with Barfoot tossing a 54-yard strike to Zach Mixon for a 14-0 lead. W.S. Neal closed the gap in the second period, driving 78 yard for a score which was claimed by De’ron Smith on a 17-yard run off right tackle but did not score on the two-point try, leaving the halftime score at 14-6.

In the second half, Luke Montalvo scored on a third-and-3 play from 11 yards out to increase Satsuma’s lead to 21-6 with 23.9 seconds left in the third quarter, but Neal bounced right back, getting a 56-yard scoring run from Marvin Maddox. Again, the two-point try failed, leaving the score at 21-12 with 11:26 to play.

At the 5:59 mark, Satsuma nailed down the victory when Barfoot threw an 11-yard strike to Peyton Reed on a fourth-and=goal play, then added a two-point conversion pass play for the final tally.

The Gators face UMS-Wright next week.

