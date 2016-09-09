Satsuma picks up region win over W.S. Neal

By TOMMY HICKS

Satsuma picked up its first win over W.S. Neal in three tries all time Friday night, claiming a 29-12 victory on its home field. It also gave the Gators a winning start in Class 4A, Region 1 play.

The Gators, 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 1, used some razzle-dazzle for their first score, quarterback Andrew Barfoot throwing a lateral to Nick Abernathy who threw downfield to a wide open Anthony Springfield for a 60-yard score in the first period. They came back late in the period with Barfoot tossing a 54-yard strike to Zach Mixon for a 14-0 lead. W.S. Neal closed the gap in the second period, driving 78 yard for a score which was claimed by De’ron Smith on a 17-yard run off right tackle but did not score on the two-point try, leaving the halftime score at 14-6.

In the second half, Luke Montalvo scored on a third-and-3 play from 11 yards out to increase Satsuma’s lead to 21-6 with 23.9 seconds left in the third quarter, but Neal bounced right back, getting a 56-yard scoring run from Marvin Maddox. Again, the two-point try failed, leaving the score at 21-12 with 11:26 to play.

At the 5:59 mark, Satsuma nailed down the victory when Barfoot threw an 11-yard strike to Peyton Reed on a fourth-and=goal play, then added a two-point conversion pass play for the final tally.

The Gators face UMS-Wright next week.