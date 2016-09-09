St. Paul’s turns Williamson away 32-6

By MARK KENT

MOBILE — St. Paul’s jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and frustrated Williamson in the red zone three times to beat the Lions 32-6 Friday night at E.A. Delaney Stadium in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup.

Swift Lyle passed 8 yards to James Padgett for a touchdown on the Saints’ opening possession and Daniel Beard scored from a yard out at 5:42 of the first quarter to stake St. Paul’s (3-1 and 2-0 in region play) to the 14-0 lead.

The Saints recovered a fumble in the end zone to thwart a long, second-period drive, and they stopped Williamson twice inside the 20 in the second half.

Williamson got a 1-yard touchdown by Roger McCreary Jr., capping A 13-play, 85-yard drive, with 39 seconds to go in the half to cut the Saints’ lead to 22-6. Earlier in the second, St. Paul’s marched 80 yards in 10 plays. Tamaurice Smith scored from two yards out and then ran for a 2-point conversion.

A horn-beating 36-yard field goal by Wilson Beaverstock at halftime and a 23-yard Lyle-to-Jarrett Eaton TD pass in the fourth capped off the Saints’ offensive effort.

McCreary had a big night offensively for the Lions, rushing for 129 yards on 15 carries and making three receptions for 90 yards, a 219-yard all-purpose effort. Smith carried 12 times for 107 yards for the Saints, who travel to Dothan next week. The Lions (1-2 and 0-1) have a date next weekend at Ladd-Peebles Stadium with Jackson.