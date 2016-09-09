Vigor blanks winless Faith Academy

STAFF REPORT

Big rushing nights by Cameron Williams and James Jackson sparked Vigor’s 49-0 victory over Faith Academy Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 1 game.

Williams had nine carries for two touchdowns and 146 yards, while Jackson, who also threw a touchdown pass, had 130 rushing yards on nine carries and two scores. Cameron Williams threw a TD pass and Julius Horne had a Pick Six score.

Vigor, now 2-2 overall but 2-0 in region play, will entertain Wilcox-Central in another region outing next week. Faith Academy is at home against Citronelle next week in a Region 1 matchup.