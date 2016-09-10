Late score lifts Cottage Hill past Excel
STAFF REPORT
The Cottage Hill Christian Warriors picked up their first win of the year, and new head coach David Peebles his first victory as a head coach, in a 34-28 road victory over Excel Friday night in a Class 3A, Region 1 game.
Quarterback Will Harrington scored a touchdown with just 5.1 seconds left in the game to produce the winning points.
The Warriors are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in 3A, Region 1 play. Excel falls to 0-3 and 0-2.
Samara Rudolph returned the kickoff to start the second half for a Cottage Hill TD and Reggie Rayford had two scores for the Warriors as well. Devon Hill also chipped in a TD run.