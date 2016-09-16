Bears pick up easy victory against Choctaw County

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

LEROY — It only took 16 seconds for Leroy to take control of the game, and finally to take a 40-12 win over visiting Choctaw County on Friday night. Trey Rivers scored fast for the Bears, taking the opening kickoff at his own 15 and promptly running it back 85 yards to put Leroy ahead.

After stopping the Tigers, the Bears took over on its 41-yard line. Seven plays later, quarterback Chase Warren ran two yards for the score with 7:06 still remaining in the opening quarter. That’s the way the game unfolded.

The win moves Leroy to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 2A, Region 1 play.

Leroy returns to action next Friday when they travel to Class 3A Clarke County. Clarke County is 1-3 after losing to Evergreen 41-28.