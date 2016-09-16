Bruner leads Citronelle in win over Faith Academy

By Robert Ladnier

Sports correspondent

MOBILE — Quarterback Ryan Bruner rushed for 77 yards and two scores and passed for 108 yards and a touchdown as Citronelle belted host Faith Academy 41-7 in a Class 5A, Region 1 contest at Faith Field on a wet Friday night.

Bruner scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and tossed a 33-yard scoring strike to Austin Chestang, who had three receptions for 85 yards, while Justin Roberts added a 3-yard scoring run, Curtis Smith a 4-yard TD run and Daniel Manley a 15-yard scoring reverse for the Wildcats, who churned out 356 rushing yards.

Timothy Cody returned a kickoff 89 yards for the lone score for the Rams, who had nine first downs and 116 yards of total offense.

Next Friday Citronelle (3-1 overall, 1-1 region) will travel to Satsuma, while Faith (0-4, 0-3) will play host to Gulf Shores.