Cook’s FG gives Baker a win over Murphy

By ROBERT BUCHANAN

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Baker’s Logan Cook kicked a 27-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining in the game to give the Hornets a 32-29 home victory over Murphy in a Class 7A, Region 1 game.

Murphy rallied from a 15 point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the score 29-29 with 3:57 left.

Baker is now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in region games, while the Murphy Panthers fall to 1-3 and 1-3.

Next week, Baker is off but travels to Fairhope on Sept. 30. Murphy plays at Saraland next week.