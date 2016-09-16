Edwards leads Davidson in shutout win over Theodore

By MARK KENT

Donte Edwards rushed 15 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns as Davidson smothered Theodore 39-0 Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 1 game in Theodore.

The Warriors (4-1 overall, 3-1 in Region 1) held Theodore (3-2 , 2-2) to 112 yards total offense. Trevor Andrews of Theodore, who came in with more than 1,000 yards passing, had just 18 against the Warriors’ smothering defense. DHS led 26-0 at the half.

The Warriors get a week off next week while the Bobcats travel to Enterprise next Friday.