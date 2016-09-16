Mary Montgomery rolls past Alma Bryant

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Sports Correspondent

Mary G. Montgomery improved to 4-1 on the season as it defeated host Alma Bryant 43-10 in Class 7A, Region 1 action on Friday night.

In the first half, MGM went up 33-3 as Josh Williams scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, Dylan Sullivan had a 40-yard touchdown reception and Cullan O’Shea scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Braston Simmons also added an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown and O’Shea connected with Lewis Pettway on a 41-yard touchdown pass.

The Vikings added a 59-yard touchdown run by Justin Williams and a 37-yard field goal by Preston Duke in the second half as the Vikings improved to 3-1 in the region and host Auburn for homecoming next Friday night. Alma Bryant (2-3, 0-3) hosts Baldwin County.