Matthews leads UMS-Wright past Satsuma

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

SATSUMA —Senior running back Michael Matthews carried the football 36 times for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns Friday night as UMS-Wright ran away from Satsuma for a 21-7 Class 4A, Region 1 victory at Satsuma Stadium.

With starting quarterback Tanner Allen away at the 18-Under USA Baseball Trails in Texas, the Bulldogs (4-1 overall, 3-0 in region play), ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, relied heavily on Matthews, a Jacksonville State commit, and he delivered in a big way. Matthews scored on runs of 5 and 9 yards, while UMS also got a 3-yard TD run from quarterback Will Chapman.

Will Percy was good on one of two PAT tries, while Chapman also hit Will Maitre on a two-point conversion pass.

Satsuma scored on Andrew Barfoot’s 12-yard TD pass to Peyton Reed and Josh Dillard’s PAT.

UMS next entertains Faith Academy, while the Gators (2-2, 1-1) host Citronelle.