STAFF REPORT

The Mobile Christian Leopards picked up a huge Class 3A, Region 1 victory Friday night, traveling to Brewton and defeating T.R Miller 27-19.

Mobile Christian entered the game as the No. 7-ranked team in Class 3A, with Miller holding the No. 5 ranking.

The Leopards were led by Eric Poelinitz, who had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and one other score.