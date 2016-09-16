Pugh sparks Blount in shutout of B.C. Rain

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — No. 1-ranked Blount used the running of Trajan Pugh and stout defense as it defeated B.C. Rain 38-0 and knocked the Red Raiders from the unbeaten ranks in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Trimmier Park on Friday night.

Pugh rushed for 172 yards on five carries and scored two touchdowns in the first half alone and finished the night with 221 yards on nine carries and three scores. Pugh’s touchdown runs covered 84, 53 and 6 yards as the Leopards improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in region play.

Kadarius Toney started off slow in the passing game for the Leopards, completing only 1 of 7 in the first half. That one pass, though, was a 68-yard scoring strike to Collins Woods III. Toney finished the night 5 of 16 for 154 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 61 yards on eight carrries. Woods finished the night with three receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Rain, which wound up using three quarterbacks, managed only 88 yards total offense. The Red Raiders (3-1, 1-1), had three turnovers — a fumble and two interceptions.

Both teams have interclass games next Friday — Blount hosts Class 7A and No. 1-ranked McGill-Toolen, while B.C Rain travels to play Williamson.