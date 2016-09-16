St. Paul’s easily gets past Dothan

By DAVID MUNDEE

Dothan Eagle

DOTHAN — The fight song for St. Paul’s is the classic hit song, “When the Saints go marching in.” It was played a lot Friday night when the Saints topped Dothan High 42-0 at Rip Hewes Stadium. The Saints ran, they passed, they hit and totally dominated in every facet in a rout of the Tigers.

St. Paul’s, which improved to 4-1 as it prepares for a No. 1-2 state showdown in two weeks with Jackson, was led in its assault by senior running back Tamaurice Smith, who rolled up 187 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 24 carries. He did not play in the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Swift Lyle added 174 yards and a touchdown through the air on 13-of-22 passing.

Overall, the Saints finished with 430 total yards and held Dothan to just 148 with 65 of the Tiger yards coming on two pass plays.