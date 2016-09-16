Top-ranked Jackson gets past Williamson

By TOMMY HICKS

tommyhicks@thecallnews.com

MOBILE — The No. 1-ranked Jackson Aggies used a strong first-half performance in stopping Williamson 21-6 Thursday night in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The Aggies, now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in region games, score all 21 of their points in the first half, with Michael Phillips rushing for a pair of touchdowns on runs of 2 and 4 yards. Quarterback Cooper Christian threw an 80-yard scoring strike to a wide open Keymontae Williams for Jackson’s other TD.

Williamson’s lone score came on a 3-yard run by Roger McCreary in the third period. The Lions fell to 1-3 and 0-2 with the loss.

Jackson travels to Robertsdale next week, with Williamson set to entertain B.C. Rain.