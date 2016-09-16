Vigor has no trouble stopping Wilcox Central

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Sports Correspondent

Vigor improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 1 play with a big 45-0 road win over Wilcox Central on Friday night.

A strong Wolves’ running game, complemented by a tough defense kept Wilcox Central on its heels for most of the evening.

The Wolves led only 6-0 at the end of the first quarter on Charles Crawford’s 34-yard touchdown reception but extended the lead to 18-0 at the half. Crawford returned the second-half kickoff 74 yards for a score to spark a 27-point second half.

Vigor travels to play LeFlore at Ladd-Peebles Stadium next Thursday night.