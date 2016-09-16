Vigor has no trouble stopping Wilcox Central

Vigor’s Charles Crawford returns the second half kickoff for an 80 yard touchdown against Wilcox Central.

 

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Sports Correspondent

Vigor improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 1 play with a big 45-0 road win over Wilcox Central on Friday night.

A strong Wolves’ running game, complemented by a tough defense kept Wilcox Central on its heels for most of the evening.

The Wolves led only 6-0 at the end of the first quarter on Charles Crawford’s 34-yard touchdown reception but extended the lead to 18-0 at the half. Crawford returned the second-half kickoff 74 yards for a score to spark a 27-point second half.

Vigor travels to play LeFlore at Ladd-Peebles Stadium next Thursday night.

