Washington County slams J.U. Blacksher

By WILLIE GRAY

williegray@thecallnews.com

Washington County High’s Bulldogs wasted little time in setting the stage for the night, scoring early and often in a a 52-20 win over JU Blacksher Friday night in a Class 2A,Region 1 matchup.

Austin Kinsey was the man of the night for the Bulldogs as he ran for 224 yards. His carries included touchdowns of 2, 6, 39 and a 70 yards.

He also went under center in the second quarter and called signals for the remainder of the night. He only threw the ball one time and it was good for a 47-yard TD pass Jalen Holcomb.

Washington County’s defense controlled Blacksher through most of the night, holding them to their own territory for much of the night.

Washington County will host Linden next week in a non-region game.