Fruitdale picks up first win, stopping McIntosh

Fruitdale’s Eric Boykin scrambles for a 13-yard gain.

By WILLIAM GRAY

williamgray@thecallnews.com

MCINTOSH – Buck Weaver passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards as visiting Fruitdale beat McIntosh 31-6 in a Class 1A, Region 1 matchup on Friday night. Ryan Little, who took over the Pirates late in the postseason, earned his first win as Fruitdale’s head coach.

With the win, the Pirates improved to 1-4. Fruitdale entered the win column after dropping their first four games. McIntosh dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in region games with the loss.

Through the air, Weaver completed 8 of 11 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Eric Boykin was another versatile performer for the Pirates. Boykin rushed for 50 yards on seven carries and scored one touchdown. As a team, Fruitdale rushed for 171 yards.

Leading the Pirates in receiving, Trea Heathcock hauled in six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Fruitdale is slated to host Marengo for another regional game on Friday, Sept. 30. The Pirates are off next week. McIntosh entertains Pleasant Home next week.