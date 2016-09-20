Mobile County to get state’s first charter school

By MARK R. KENT

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Public Charter school Commission today (Tuesday, Sept. 20) recommended the state’s first charter school should be established in Mobile County, beginning with the fall term of 2017.

The Accel Day and Evening School, the brainchild of the Mobile Area Education Foundation and its CEO, Dr. Jeremiah Newell, was the only one of three applicants to be approved outright at the all-day meeting of the commission in Montgomery.

Accel, which does not yet have a campus, is intended to be a school to catch students up between ages 16 and 21 who have fallen behind on credits and are at the risk of dropping out. Newell said the intent of the school at the beginning would be to enroll 300 students, with increased enrollment as time passes.

The vote was unanimous with one abstention.

The commission also considered two applications from Huntsville, with one being rejected and the other being accepted on conditions related to Huntsville’s federal desegregation orders.

The Accel school will accept students from both Mobile and Baldwin counties once it opens.