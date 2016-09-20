Police jurisdiction amendment fails to pass

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — A long-discussedg amendment that would have reduced the city of Mobile’s police jurisdiction from three miles to 1½ miles failed to pass by a 4-3 margin during Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting.

In addition, an ordinance for the city to enter into a contract to provide police and fire service in certain areas of Mobile County outside the corporate limits, as well as the police jurisdiction, failed to pass by a similar margin.

The vote came a day after Mayor Sandy Stimpson offered a compromise on the police jurisdiction that would have extended the transition time for the reduction of the police district until Jan. 1, 2018. There would have been no charge to Mobile County for the change.

In both instances, Councilmen Fred Richardson, Levon Manzie and C.J. Small voted against both measures. Richardson, in particular, was against the reduction of the police jurisdiction because he did not feel that the city was saving money if the amendment to the code that would have reduced the police jurisdiction passed.

Recent legislation by the Alabama Legislature allows city councils throughout the state to adopt ordinances decreasing the police jurisdiction to 1½ miles. Under current law, a city that exercises a police jurisdiction must provide services in any fiscal year at least equal to the amount of business license fees collected in that year.

According to a fact sheet sent by the mayor, $2,146,063 was collected in business license fees in the current police jurisdiction in 2015. Stimpson said that the city could save a minimum of $1.5 million a year, which in turn would improve services for citizens.

Richardson said the only way that he would ever vote on the measure was if there was proof that the city would actually save money and have money spent on his district.

“I want to see some benefit to the city,” he said. “We’re making money off of the jurisdiction, so if the justification is that we can make a million and a half dollars, the only way you can do that is to fire the police officers. We’re just moving them and redeploying them. That’s not saving any money by doing that.”

As for the response time being saved by the reduction of the jurisdiction, Richardson said: “When the mayor came to me with this and I asked what was the justification, he said it would save the city a million and a half dollars. When I challenged that, they’re going into a lot of other things. When your premise is false, your conclusion is false.

“The main issue is that the county commission wanted us to wait and the city council wanted to move forward. I’m not going to be the one who severs our relationship with the county. They’ve spent over $9 million for the city this year. What has the city spent on District 1? I’m not going to kill the cow to save milk.”

Stimpson was in Washington, D.C., and was not at Tuesday’s meeting. His chief of staff, Colby Cooper, however, was disappointed with the vote.

“They (Richardson, Manzie, and Small) said that they don’t want to create a schism between the city and the county,” he said. “The problem is they’re creating a schism among the citizens here (in the city). They’re voting for the interests of county residents versus city residents.

“The city of Mobile produces over 40 percent of the revenue that goes to the county. We realize a nominal amount of that back. At the end of the day, this is a responsible action by the administration to rectify some imbalances by the citizens of Mobile and provide the best possible services we can. Public safety is the No. 1 focus of this administration.”

Cooper said at some point, the matter would be brought back up, but was not sure of a definite date.

“We’re trying to consult with the mayor regarding his preference, but I can tell you, it will come back up,” he said.