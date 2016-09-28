Mobile City Council passes 2016-17 budget

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council unanimously passed the fiscal year 2016-17 budget during its regular meeting on Tuesday, moments after a decision was made during a pre-council meeting to postpone voting on the matter until the following day, with the addition of four amendments.

Included in the budget is a $5,000 pay raise for police officers, as well as a $5,000 permanent pay raise for 270 members of Mobile Fire and Rescue with the rank of district chief and below who have not benefitted from 2007 paramedic and assignment pay incentive programs.

In addition, there is also a 2.5 percent increase for those who have been on the force for at least five years up to 20 years. The starting salary will increase from $31,600 a year to $36,700 a year, and will take effect Saturday (Oct. 1).

Mobile Police Chief James Barber was ecstatic about the vote, saying incentives for police officers were long overdue. The last merit increase, in fact, was 10 years ago, and there were several 2½ percent pay increments over the past three years when Mayor Sandy Stimpson took office.

“This is the first true pay adjustment for police, which has been pretty much way below the compensation level for other police departments,” he said. “We finally, for the first time in decades, we have a competitive salary. The fundamental purpose of government is the safety of the public, and when we see the city council unanimously vote to support this pay adjustment proposal by the mayor, it will finally bring the Mobile P.D. to a competitive salary range and raise the bar for the region.”

Barber said the raises will prevent people who have been on the force for at least 10 years from having the same pay as a rookie officer.

“We chose a flat rate to give as much money as we can to the lowest guy to the organization,” he said. “You’re getting rid of that compression and you’re breaking away from where a 10-year police officer is making the same as a first-year police officer. This puts Mobile in a competitive situation with Birmingham and Montgomery, where as before, we were at a 25 percent lower average salary.”

“I’m excited that we have a unanimous vote on a budget,” said Mobile City Council President Gina Gregory. “The budget includes significant pay raises for our police officers that have been sorely needed, and in order to be competitive and to recruit experienced and educated police officers, we have to pay them more.

“We’ve been so far behind for so long, and this is a good step forward. We also get pay raises for our firefighters, so yes I’m excited to have a unanimous council passing amendments and a budget with the highlight being the pay raises to first responders and also to provide that level funding for Visit Mobile.”

While police and firefighters were the big winners in the budget, other city employees did not get increases in pay. However, that will come up for discussion for next year’s budget, if Councilman Levon Manzie has his way.

“My only disappointment was that we could not have given bonuses to our other 1,600 city employees,” he said. “But it will be at the top of the list in next year’s budget.

Gregory said even though there were some items that did not get the funding that some city council members wanted, the fact the council and administration worked together to get a budget done was remarkable.

“No budget is ever perfect, and nobody gets everything they want, but what you saw was the ability of the council and the administration to work together and provide as much as we possibly could and flip those raises where they are so sorely needed,” she said. “We got as much as we could, and we got some funding for a couple of projects that the mayor wanted.”