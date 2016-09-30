Blount blanks Spanish Fort 25-0

By DARRON PATTERSON

Sports Correspondent

PRICHARD — Kadarius Toney threw for 241 yards and a two touchdowns Friday night as No. 3 Blount knocked off top-ranked Spanish Fort 25-0 to seize control of Class 6A, Region 1.

The Leopards (6-1 overall, 5-0 in region play) bounced back in a big way from last week’s 45-12 beating at the hands of No. 1 7A McGill-Toolen and kept the Toros (4-2, 4-1) in check all night.

The senior Florida commit completed 15 of 23 passes, including a 76-yard touchdown strike to Lebarron Jones on the Leopards ‘ first play from scrimmage and tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Burroughs in the final period.

Disaster found Spanish Fort in virtually every way possible in the first half, as the Leopards used an interception, a muffed punt and assorted other Toros miscues to build a lead they’d never look back from. And even when it looked like something good was going to happen for the Toros, wide receiver Heath Finn fumbled a pass he’d caught on a ricochet inside the Blount 5 and Averell Winchester recovered for Blount to end the half.

Blount also got a 7-yard scoring run from Trajan Pugh and a 31-yard field goal from Edwin Alvarado-Amaya to forge an 18-0 halftime lead.

Blount next hosts LeFlore for homecoming, while Spanish Fort hosts 7A Foley.