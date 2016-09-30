Citronelle waxes Wilcox-Central for homecoming victory

By WILLIAM GRAY

CITRONELLE — Citronelle improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Class 5A, Region 1 play with a big 41-14 homecoming win over Wilcox Central on Friday night.

A strong Wildcat offense, featuring a balanced running and passing attack, complemented by a tough defense, kept Wilcox Central on its heels for most of the evening.

Citronelle led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to an Austin Chestang 29-yard touchdown reception and a 5-yard Curtis Smith rushing score, but the Wildcats extended the lead to 34-0 at the half. The Wildcats would score once again in the third quarter before junior varsity players took over for Citronelle.

.Citronelle travels to No. 2-ranked St. Paul’s next Friday night. St. Paul’s defeated No. 1-ranked Jackson 28-21 Friday night.