Clarke County ends Cottage Hill win streak

By ROBERT BUCHANAN

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Clarke County broke open a close game with three second-half touchdowns to defeat Cottage Hill Christian 35-16 in a Class 3A, Region 1 contest at the Warriors’ home field Friday night. The loss ended a two-game win streak for Cottage Hill.

Running back William Foreman accounted for all three touchdowns, including a 71-yard sprint to the end zone for the game’s final score with 3:20 remaining. Foreman scored four touchdowns in the game.

The Bulldogs improved their overall record to 3-3 while improving to 1-2 in region play. Cottage Hill falls to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in region matchups.