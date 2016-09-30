Davidson uses turnovers to topple Mary Montgomery

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Sports Correspondent

SEMMES — Davidson took advantage of four Mary G. Montgomery turnovers and a bad snap on a punt and converted them into scores as it defeated the Vikings 40-20 in Class 7A, Region 1 action at E.S Grider Field on Friday night.

MGM, which dropped to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in region play, lost three fumbles and gave up an interception. TaBryon Nettles and Scipio Staten returned two of the fumbles for Davidson, while another fumble led to a Marquise Manuel touchdown run. The bad snap on an MGM punt attempt led to Cephus Johnson’s 19-yard touchdown pass to James Clemons, while the interception led to a Donte Edwards 65-yard touchdown run.

Johnson finished the night 5 of 8 for 126 yards and a touchdown, while Edwards finished the night with 12 carries for 107 yards. The Warriors (6-1, 4-1) had 12 penalties for 130 yards.

Cullan O’Shea, who was harassed numerous times by Davidson’s defense, completed 15 of 34 passes for 181 yards, an interception and two touchdowns — one of 31 yards to Orlando Doss and the other for 32 yards to Louis Pettway. Karie White ran 21 times for 73 yards and Josh Martin had 55 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

Davidson took advantage of two MGM fumbles in the first quarter to take an early lead. On MGM’s first possession, O’Shea fumbled and Nettles returned the ball 28 yards for a score and a 6-0 lead. On the Vikings’ next possession, White fumbled and the Warriors recovered at the MGM 38. Four plays later, Manuel scored from a yard out and Joseph Montano’s PAT made it 13-0.

Montano’s 38-yard field goal with 5:02 left in the second quarter pushed Davidson’s lead to 16-0, but MGM finally got on the scoreboard with 13.4 seconds left in the half when O’Shea found Doss in front of two defenders and hit him on a 31-yard touchdown pass. After an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Vikings, the point after was short, leaving the score 16-6.

MGM would never get close again, as turnovers continued to plague the Vikings and Davidson took advantage of the opportunities.

Both teams have Class 7A, Region 1 battles next week. Davidson plays Fairhope next Thursday night, while Mary G. Montgomery hosts No. 1-ranked McGill-Toolen next Friday.