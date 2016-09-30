Kinsey leads Washington County past Chickasaw

By MARK KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

CHICKASAW — With quarterback Cade Glass in the hospital after surgery to drain an arm infection, Washington County’s Dheir Kinsey reported front and center for the Bulldogs Friday night. Kinsey rushed 13 times for 175 yards and threw a touchdown pass as WCHS best Chickasaw 42-8 on the Chieftains’ home field in a Class 2A, Region 1 matchup.

Kinsey had TD runs of 16, 60 and 4 yards and tossed a 33-yard scoring pass to stake the Dawgs to a 28-0 halftime lead.

WCHS is now 4-2 overall and 3-1 in region play while the Chieftains are 2-4 and 2-1.