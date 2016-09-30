Marengo tops Fruitdale 20-7 in penalty-laden game

By JASON BOOTHE

FRUITDALE — Fruitdale Head Coach Ryan Little called Friday night’s 20-7 loss to Marengo the worst officiated game he has ever been a part of, especially late fourth quarter penalties that set up the Panthers for a 3-yard touchdown.

“It was the worse officiating in my entire life, that is playing and coaching,” Little said. “They may have beaten us 14-7, they had us, but we were playing hard. It’s the worse that I have ever seen. They called two helmet-to-helmet penalties that were not. I spoke with the Marengo coach and he agreed it was the worst and he was even embarrassed at some of the flags. I don’t say that much, but it was pitiful.’’

The Pirates also received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the same drive, including one of the helmet-to-helmet penalties in the fourth.

Little said he was proud of his team’s effort.

“We fought and had them 7-6 going into halftime,” Little said. “Our defense was strong. We gave up one touchdown play early on and another one for about 40-yards, but they played with a lot of heart.”

The Panthers had 74 passing yards and 186 yard rushing. The Pirates had 73 yards passing and 61 yards rushing.

The Pirates led 7-6 going into halftime when Buck Weaver’s pass to Dawson Orso for a 13 yard resulted in a touchdown. The point-after was good by Chad Sullivan. The Panthers’ Cordarius Pritchett completed a pass to De’Angelos Crispin for a 29-yard score in the first quarter. In the second half, Quindaris Ausbon had a 40-yard touchdown carry. Pritchett rushed for the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.

The Pirates put together a nice drive but forced the ball over on downs after a dropped pass on fourth-and-4. The Pirates’ defense made a big stop on the Panthers at the 37 yard line after Peyton Brown, Dawson Owens and Dawson Orso dropped a Marengo running back for a loss. The Pirates couldn’t turn the corner on third down and were forced to punt the ball back to the Panthers. The Panthers were stalled by the Pirates’ defense but a helmet-to-helmet penalty moved the ball half the distance to the goal. Before the ball was snapped again a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called against Fruitdale, moving the Panthers down to the 3.Alphnzo Lewis forced himself into the end zone from there for the score. The two-point conversion try was no good.

The Pirates will travel to Millry next week.