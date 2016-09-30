Millry slams McIntosh 55-14

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

MILLRY — Millry advanced to 2-2 in Class 1-A, Region 1 play with a 55-14 win over in-country rival McIntosh Friday night.

The Wildcats took advantage of four touchdowns by Michael Manual on scoring runs of 69, 65 and 56 yards and a 34-yard reception from Emmanuel Mitchell. Miitchell would also score on runs of 10 and 2 yards.

McIntosh had several opportunities but came up short. Turnovers were the biggest enemy of the Demons as they had five passes intercepted and lost three fumbles.

McIntosh did mount two scoring drives as William Johnson dove in from a yard out to cut the Millry lead to 13-8 early in the second quarter. Just before the half, Johnson threw a 29-yard pass to Kentavious Thomas to cut the lead to 27-14, but after that the Wildcats were in control.

Millry, 2-4 overall, returns to action next week for another Region 1 matchup when it hosts Fruitdale, which lost to Marengo 20-7 Friday night. McIntosh 1-5 overall and 1-3 in region play, will travel to Sweet Water next week. Sweet Water lost to Linden 35-7 Friday night.