Mobile Christian shuts out Flomaton

STAFF REPORT

FLOMATON — Troy Young scored three touchdowns, two on runs and one on an interception return, and Keith Gallmon added an interception return for another score as No. 4-ranked Mobile Christian downed Flomaton 29-0 Friday night in a Class 3A, Region 1 matchup. The Leopards improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in region play, while Flomaton fell to 2-4 and 0-4.

Both teams committed three turnovers and the Mobile Christian defense kept Flomaton in check throughout the game.

The Warriors play at home against Hillcrest-Evergreen next week and Flomaton travels to T.R. Miller.