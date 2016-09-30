No. 2 St. Paul’s knocks off No. 1 Jackson 28-21

STAFF REPORT

JACKSON — The No. 2-ranked St. Paul’s Saints, two-time defending Class 5A state champions, led by Tamaurice Smith, toppled No. 1-ranked and previously unbeaten Jackson 28-21 in a 5A, Region 1 showdown Friday night at Legion Field.

Smith scored three rushing touchdowns, on a runs of 26, 12 and 27 yards, and added a 60-yard interception return for a score as the Saints defeated the Aggies for the fourth time in five games over the past three seasons. Two of those wins came in the 5A semifinals the past two seasons.

Cooper Christian threw TD passes of 8 and 11 yards to Kendarian Handy-Holly and De’Aries Pritchett scored on a 91-yard kickoff return to account for the Aggies’ scoring. The game was tied 14-all at halftime.

St. Paul’s is now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 1 games, while Jackson drops to 5-1 and 3-1. The Saints entertain Citronelle in a regional matchup next week, while Jackson travels to Vigor in another Region 1 matchup.