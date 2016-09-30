Satsuma rolls past Escambia County for region win

STAFF REPORT

The Satsuma Gators rolled past Escambia County 41-6 Friday night for a Class 4A, Region 1 victory. Andrew Barfoot completed 8 of 9 passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns in the victory that moved the gators to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in region play.

Four different receivers caught one TD pass each, with Luke Montalvo, Peyton Reed, Anthony Springfield and Trace Presnall hauling in the scoring passes. Nick Kritner and Blain Gurley scored rushing touchdowns for the Gators while Zachary Mixon carried the ball nine times for 124 yards.

Satsuma travels to Andalusia next week, with Escambia County, now 2-4 and 0-4, heading to Thomasville.