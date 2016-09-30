Southern Choctaw slips past Leroy 8-7

By WILLIE GRAY

LEROY — Year in and year out, the matchup between the Leroy Bears and Southern Choctaw Indians has been a fan-friendly thriller and this year was no exception. The two teams were deadlocked in a defensive battle most of the night, a battle that ended with the Indians claiming an 8-7 victory.

Although Southern Choctaw was able to collect more than 300 yards of total offense, the Bears kept them out of the end zone for much of the night.

“I really can’t complain about the way our defense played, they came up with some big stops,” Leroy head coach Jason Massey said. “They (Southern Choctaw) seemed to have our number on offense.”