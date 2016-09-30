UMS-Wright wallops Faith Academy 56-0

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Michael Matthews ran for 149 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns in UMS-Wright’s 56-0 shutout over Faith Academy Friday night.

UMS, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, improved to 5-1 overall and remained 3-0 in region games. Faith fell to 1-5 with an 0-3 record in Class 5A, Region 1 play.

Matthews scored twice in the opening quarter on a 6-yard run and a 7-yard run, then quarterback Will Chapman connected with Kameron McWilliams on a 5-yard TD pass to close out the opening quarter.

Matthews continued his dominance on the ground in the second quarter, by scoring on a 43-yard TD run and back to back 8-yard TD runs.

UMS led 42-0 at the half and scored twice more in the second half — on a 1-yard run by Chapman Johnson in the third quarter and an 11-yard run by Simon Smith in the fourth.

The Bulldogs will host W.S. Neal next Friday, while Faith hosts Williamson.