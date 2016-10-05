Gardner, Williams, Lundy win mayoral runoff elections

STAFF REPORT

Jimmie Gardner will take over as mayor in Prichard and Tom Williams received the most votes in the mayor’s race in Satsuma according to unofficial voting results from Tuesday’s municipal runoff elections in Mobile County. In Mount Vernon, Jerry Lundy will take over as mayor.

Gardner received 2, 447 votes to 1,721 votes for incumbent Troy Ephriam in Prichard. In the Satsuma mayor’s runoff election, Williams tallied 793 unofficial votes to 718 for Mark Barlow. In Mount Vernon, Lundy easily won his runoff against Terry Williams, receiving 327 votes to Williams’ 166.

Chickasaw had three runoff elections for places on the city council, with incumbents Henry Phillips (Place 2) and Mickey Day (Place 1) retaining their seats on the council. James “Jim” Hanson won the Place 5 runoff election against A.W. “Skeeter” Fillingim.

In Creola, Harold Martin defeated Venus Davis by 13 votes in unofficial results in the Place 2 runoff. David Ferrell defeated Harold Mason in the Place 1 runoff in Citronelle. In Prichard, Samantha Richardson won the Place 4 runoff with George E. McCall Jr.

Here are the unofficial results for each of the Mobile County runoff elections on Tuesday:

CHICKASAW

Place 1: Mickey Day 403, Fayette Corlett Jr. 318

Place 2: Henry Phillips 399, Katherine Abernathy 328

Place 5: James “Jim” Hanson 450, A.W. “Skeeter” Fillingim 275

CITRONELLE

Place 1: David Ferrell 98, Harold Mason 60

CREOLA

Place 2: Harold Martin 193, Venus Davis 180

VERNON

Mayor: Jerry Lundy 327, Terry Williams 166

PRICHARD

Mayor: Jimmie Gardner 2,447, Troy Ephriam 1,721

Place 4: Samantha Richardson 448, George E. McCall Jr. 396

SATSUMA

Mayor: Tom Williams 793, Mark Barlow 718