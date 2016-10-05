Second 17-year-old arrested in killing in Theodore

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Police Tuesday afternoon arrested a second 17-year-old in connection with the killing early Sunday on Lillian Drive in Theodore that left 20-year-old Danthony Sanchez Means dead of a gunshot wound.

Noah Jones is now charged with murder in the case. The youth, who was taken to Mobile Metro Jail, was out on bail at the time of the killing on two first-degree robbery charges that were filed in November 2015. The adult robbery charges were lodged against Jones when he was 16, the records show.

Means was confronted by a group of males who fired numerous shots at him, with one shot striking the victim in the neck.

On Sunday morning, Trenteon King, also 17, was arrested in connection with Means’ death.